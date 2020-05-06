1433 Sunnybrook Drive, Jonesboro, GA 30236 Jonesboro
Amenities
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Charming Brick Ranch home Living room, Kitchen, Dining area all have hardwood floors. Lots of cabinet space and a huge backyard. Great location. Convenient to everywhere. Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1433 Sunnybrook Drive have any available units?
1433 Sunnybrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jonesboro, GA.
How much is rent in Jonesboro, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jonesboro Rent Report.
Is 1433 Sunnybrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1433 Sunnybrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.