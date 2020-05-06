All apartments in Jonesboro
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:34 PM

1433 Sunnybrook Drive

1433 Sunnybrook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1433 Sunnybrook Drive, Jonesboro, GA 30236
Jonesboro

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Charming Brick Ranch home Living room, Kitchen, Dining area all have hardwood floors. Lots of cabinet space and a huge backyard. Great location. Convenient to everywhere.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1433 Sunnybrook Drive have any available units?
1433 Sunnybrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jonesboro, GA.
How much is rent in Jonesboro, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jonesboro Rent Report.
Is 1433 Sunnybrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1433 Sunnybrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1433 Sunnybrook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1433 Sunnybrook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jonesboro.
Does 1433 Sunnybrook Drive offer parking?
No, 1433 Sunnybrook Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1433 Sunnybrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1433 Sunnybrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1433 Sunnybrook Drive have a pool?
No, 1433 Sunnybrook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1433 Sunnybrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 1433 Sunnybrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1433 Sunnybrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1433 Sunnybrook Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1433 Sunnybrook Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1433 Sunnybrook Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
