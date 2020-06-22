All apartments in Jonesboro
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

123 E Mimosa Dr

123 East Mimosa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

123 East Mimosa Drive, Jonesboro, GA 30236
Jonesboro

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
All hardwood floors - no carpet * Stove, refrigerator & dishwasher included * Central heat - window units for AC * Fenced back yard with storage building * Quarterly pest control included * $50 application fee per adult * No pets please

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 123 E Mimosa Dr have any available units?
123 E Mimosa Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jonesboro, GA.
How much is rent in Jonesboro, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jonesboro Rent Report.
What amenities does 123 E Mimosa Dr have?
Some of 123 E Mimosa Dr's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 123 E Mimosa Dr currently offering any rent specials?
123 E Mimosa Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 E Mimosa Dr pet-friendly?
No, 123 E Mimosa Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jonesboro.
Does 123 E Mimosa Dr offer parking?
No, 123 E Mimosa Dr does not offer parking.
Does 123 E Mimosa Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 123 E Mimosa Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 E Mimosa Dr have a pool?
No, 123 E Mimosa Dr does not have a pool.
Does 123 E Mimosa Dr have accessible units?
No, 123 E Mimosa Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 123 E Mimosa Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 123 E Mimosa Dr has units with dishwashers.
