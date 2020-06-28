All apartments in Jonesboro
Last updated October 12 2019 at 1:11 AM

105 E Mimosa Dr

105 East Mimosa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

105 East Mimosa Drive, Jonesboro, GA 30236
Jonesboro

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
oven
GAMLS lockbox front door, application on website, agent must be at showings all brick ranch in downtown Jonesboro, hardwood floors, new paint, garage, large deck, fenced in yard, new flooring, ready o go.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 E Mimosa Dr have any available units?
105 E Mimosa Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jonesboro, GA.
How much is rent in Jonesboro, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jonesboro Rent Report.
What amenities does 105 E Mimosa Dr have?
Some of 105 E Mimosa Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 E Mimosa Dr currently offering any rent specials?
105 E Mimosa Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 E Mimosa Dr pet-friendly?
No, 105 E Mimosa Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jonesboro.
Does 105 E Mimosa Dr offer parking?
Yes, 105 E Mimosa Dr offers parking.
Does 105 E Mimosa Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 105 E Mimosa Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 E Mimosa Dr have a pool?
No, 105 E Mimosa Dr does not have a pool.
Does 105 E Mimosa Dr have accessible units?
No, 105 E Mimosa Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 105 E Mimosa Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 105 E Mimosa Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
