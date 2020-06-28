105 East Mimosa Drive, Jonesboro, GA 30236 Jonesboro
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
GAMLS lockbox front door, application on website, agent must be at showings all brick ranch in downtown Jonesboro, hardwood floors, new paint, garage, large deck, fenced in yard, new flooring, ready o go.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 105 E Mimosa Dr have any available units?
105 E Mimosa Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jonesboro, GA.
How much is rent in Jonesboro, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jonesboro Rent Report.
What amenities does 105 E Mimosa Dr have?
Some of 105 E Mimosa Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 E Mimosa Dr currently offering any rent specials?
105 E Mimosa Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.