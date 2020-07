The Reserve at John's Creek Walk

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup carpet garbage disposal ice maker oven refrigerator Property Amenities car wash area gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking pet friendly alarm system bbq/grill business center cc payments clubhouse conference room dog grooming area e-payments hot tub internet access internet cafe online portal package receiving playground

The Reserve at Johns Creek Walk is a unique and stylish community that offers one, two and three bedroom apartment homes. Each distinct detail has been thoughtfully designed with you in mind offering you a lifestyle of charm and sophistication; from chef-inspired kitchens, granite countertops to bay windows, oversized walk-in closets, and garden bathtubs. Whether you want to relax poolside under the cabana, get a fantastic workout at our state of the art fitness center, have your car detailed at our on-site car care center to shopping and dining The Reserve at Johns Creek Walk is sure to have something for everyone.