Johns Creek, GA
9970 Barston Court
Last updated October 2 2019 at 3:20 PM

9970 Barston Court

9970 Barston Court · No Longer Available
Location

9970 Barston Court, Johns Creek, GA 30022

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
BEAUTIFUL, READY TO MOVE IN HOME IN POPULAR BRECKENRIDGE SWIM/TENNIS NEIGHBORHOOD. GRANITE KITCHEN COUNTER TOP, HARDWOOD ON MAIN, FINISHED BASEMENT.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9970 Barston Court have any available units?
9970 Barston Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 9970 Barston Court have?
Some of 9970 Barston Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9970 Barston Court currently offering any rent specials?
9970 Barston Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9970 Barston Court pet-friendly?
No, 9970 Barston Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 9970 Barston Court offer parking?
Yes, 9970 Barston Court offers parking.
Does 9970 Barston Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9970 Barston Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9970 Barston Court have a pool?
Yes, 9970 Barston Court has a pool.
Does 9970 Barston Court have accessible units?
No, 9970 Barston Court does not have accessible units.
Does 9970 Barston Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9970 Barston Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 9970 Barston Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 9970 Barston Court does not have units with air conditioning.

