Ranch on private 1.5 acres. The LARGE bonus room up could be 4th Bedroom w/2 spacious closets. Master bedroom, spacious bath w/garden tub, separate shower, dual vanities & private toilet. Home has plenty of space a MUST SEE.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Does 9711 Spruill Road have any available units?
9711 Spruill Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 9711 Spruill Road have?
Some of 9711 Spruill Road's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9711 Spruill Road currently offering any rent specials?
9711 Spruill Road is not currently offering any rent specials.