9711 Spruill Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9711 Spruill Road

9711 Spruill Road · No Longer Available
Location

9711 Spruill Road, Johns Creek, GA 30022

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
range
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Ranch on private 1.5 acres. The LARGE bonus room up could be 4th Bedroom w/2 spacious closets. Master bedroom, spacious bath w/garden tub, separate shower, dual vanities & private toilet. Home has plenty of space a MUST SEE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9711 Spruill Road have any available units?
9711 Spruill Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 9711 Spruill Road have?
Some of 9711 Spruill Road's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9711 Spruill Road currently offering any rent specials?
9711 Spruill Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9711 Spruill Road pet-friendly?
No, 9711 Spruill Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 9711 Spruill Road offer parking?
Yes, 9711 Spruill Road offers parking.
Does 9711 Spruill Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9711 Spruill Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9711 Spruill Road have a pool?
No, 9711 Spruill Road does not have a pool.
Does 9711 Spruill Road have accessible units?
No, 9711 Spruill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9711 Spruill Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9711 Spruill Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 9711 Spruill Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 9711 Spruill Road does not have units with air conditioning.
