9711 Spruill Road

Amenities

dishwasher garage fireplace microwave bathtub range

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Ranch on private 1.5 acres. The LARGE bonus room up could be 4th Bedroom w/2 spacious closets. Master bedroom, spacious bath w/garden tub, separate shower, dual vanities & private toilet. Home has plenty of space a MUST SEE.