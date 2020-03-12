9445 Knollcrest Boulevard

Amenities
RENOVATED EXECUTIVE TWNHOME! Award winning schools! Grand foyer, large formal living room, dining room seats 12. Luxurycrystal & pewter chandeliers. Gleaming hrdwoods. Kitchen: tall cherry cabinets, GE profile stainless appliances. New carpet, paint, light fixtures, tile floors, bcksplash, granite counters. Open plan, oversized great rm. French doors to private deck. Mstrbdrm:New soaking tub & tile surround, bench, & updated shower. Pro lawn care included. Stay fit: Walk/Swim/Tennis/playground sbdvn. Fine/casual dining/shopping, golf, country clubs, nature preserves.