Johns Creek, GA
9445 Knollcrest Boulevard
Last updated April 10 2019 at 5:55 AM

9445 Knollcrest Boulevard

9445 Knollcrest Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

9445 Knollcrest Boulevard, Johns Creek, GA 30022

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
RENOVATED EXECUTIVE TWNHOME! Award winning schools! Grand foyer, large formal living room, dining room seats 12. Luxurycrystal & pewter chandeliers. Gleaming hrdwoods. Kitchen: tall cherry cabinets, GE profile stainless appliances. New carpet, paint, light fixtures, tile floors, bcksplash, granite counters. Open plan, oversized great rm. French doors to private deck. Mstrbdrm:New soaking tub & tile surround, bench, & updated shower. Pro lawn care included. Stay fit: Walk/Swim/Tennis/playground sbdvn. Fine/casual dining/shopping, golf, country clubs, nature preserves.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9445 Knollcrest Boulevard have any available units?
9445 Knollcrest Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 9445 Knollcrest Boulevard have?
Some of 9445 Knollcrest Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9445 Knollcrest Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
9445 Knollcrest Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9445 Knollcrest Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 9445 Knollcrest Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 9445 Knollcrest Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 9445 Knollcrest Boulevard offers parking.
Does 9445 Knollcrest Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9445 Knollcrest Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9445 Knollcrest Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 9445 Knollcrest Boulevard has a pool.
Does 9445 Knollcrest Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 9445 Knollcrest Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 9445 Knollcrest Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9445 Knollcrest Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 9445 Knollcrest Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 9445 Knollcrest Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
