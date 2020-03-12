All apartments in Johns Creek
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9440 Riverclub Parkway

9440 Riverclub Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

9440 Riverclub Parkway, Johns Creek, GA 30097

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
all utils included
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LEASE THIS FABULOUS 2/1 GUEST HOUSE LOCATED ON A 2 ACRE MEDITERRANEAN ESTATE BORDERING THE ATLANTA ATHLETIC CLUB~PRIVATE ENTRANCE~HARDWOOD FLOORS~TRAVERTINE BATH W/ JACUZZI TUB~10 FT. CEILINGS~GRANITE COUNTER TOPS~CEILING FANS~HUGE BACKYARD~GARAGE PARKING~ACCESS TO INCREDIBLE MULTI LEVEL POOL & POOL HOUSE ON PROPERTY~ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9440 Riverclub Parkway have any available units?
9440 Riverclub Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 9440 Riverclub Parkway have?
Some of 9440 Riverclub Parkway's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9440 Riverclub Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
9440 Riverclub Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9440 Riverclub Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 9440 Riverclub Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 9440 Riverclub Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 9440 Riverclub Parkway offers parking.
Does 9440 Riverclub Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9440 Riverclub Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9440 Riverclub Parkway have a pool?
Yes, 9440 Riverclub Parkway has a pool.
Does 9440 Riverclub Parkway have accessible units?
No, 9440 Riverclub Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 9440 Riverclub Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9440 Riverclub Parkway has units with dishwashers.
Does 9440 Riverclub Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 9440 Riverclub Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.
