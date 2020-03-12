LEASE THIS FABULOUS 2/1 GUEST HOUSE LOCATED ON A 2 ACRE MEDITERRANEAN ESTATE BORDERING THE ATLANTA ATHLETIC CLUB~PRIVATE ENTRANCE~HARDWOOD FLOORS~TRAVERTINE BATH W/ JACUZZI TUB~10 FT. CEILINGS~GRANITE COUNTER TOPS~CEILING FANS~HUGE BACKYARD~GARAGE PARKING~ACCESS TO INCREDIBLE MULTI LEVEL POOL & POOL HOUSE ON PROPERTY~ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9440 Riverclub Parkway have any available units?
9440 Riverclub Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 9440 Riverclub Parkway have?
Some of 9440 Riverclub Parkway's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9440 Riverclub Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
9440 Riverclub Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.