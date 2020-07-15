9345 Riverclub Parkway

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Amazing - 3 Car Garage - Custom Built Home in Sought-after JOHNS CREEK ClusterConnected to HIGHLAND GOLF COURSE in Atlanta Athletic Club. This Home OffersHARDWOOD Floors on the Main Level, 2 MASTER Suites, FRONT & BACK STAIRS, Beautiful2-Story Living Rm Oversees HOLE #5. Separate Family & Dining Rm, BUTLER Pantry. Kitchen Offers Lots of Cabinets, GRANITE C-Tops, ALL Appliances & Breakfast area. FINISHED Basement w/ BED & FULL BATH, flex room Great Location off of HWY 141 & StateBridge/Pleasant Hill.