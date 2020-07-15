All apartments in Johns Creek
9345 Riverclub Parkway

9345 Riverclub Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

9345 Riverclub Parkway, Johns Creek, GA 30097

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Amazing - 3 Car Garage - Custom Built Home in Sought-after JOHNS CREEK ClusterConnected to HIGHLAND GOLF COURSE in Atlanta Athletic Club. This Home OffersHARDWOOD Floors on the Main Level, 2 MASTER Suites, FRONT & BACK STAIRS, Beautiful2-Story Living Rm Oversees HOLE #5. Separate Family & Dining Rm, BUTLER Pantry. Kitchen Offers Lots of Cabinets, GRANITE C-Tops, ALL Appliances & Breakfast area. FINISHED Basement w/ BED & FULL BATH, flex room Great Location off of HWY 141 & StateBridge/Pleasant Hill.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9345 Riverclub Parkway have any available units?
9345 Riverclub Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 9345 Riverclub Parkway have?
Some of 9345 Riverclub Parkway's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9345 Riverclub Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
9345 Riverclub Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9345 Riverclub Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 9345 Riverclub Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 9345 Riverclub Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 9345 Riverclub Parkway offers parking.
Does 9345 Riverclub Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9345 Riverclub Parkway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9345 Riverclub Parkway have a pool?
No, 9345 Riverclub Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 9345 Riverclub Parkway have accessible units?
No, 9345 Riverclub Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 9345 Riverclub Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9345 Riverclub Parkway has units with dishwashers.
Does 9345 Riverclub Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 9345 Riverclub Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.
