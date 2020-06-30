900 Lake Medlock Drive, Johns Creek, GA 30097 Medlock Bridge
Amenities
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
Recently renovated three sided brick home that has 3 Bdrm and 2.5 bath with a bonus/loft upstairs. Open and bright floor plan; New granite countertop; Brand new appliances; Private backyard; Swim/Tennis/Playground/Soccer Field Amenities; please no pets!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
