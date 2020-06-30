All apartments in Johns Creek
Last updated November 20 2019

900 Lake Medlock Drive

Location

900 Lake Medlock Drive, Johns Creek, GA 30097
Medlock Bridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
Recently renovated three sided brick home that has 3 Bdrm and 2.5 bath with a bonus/loft upstairs. Open and bright floor plan; New granite countertop; Brand new appliances; Private backyard; Swim/Tennis/Playground/Soccer Field Amenities; please no pets!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 900 Lake Medlock Drive have any available units?
900 Lake Medlock Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 900 Lake Medlock Drive have?
Some of 900 Lake Medlock Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 900 Lake Medlock Drive currently offering any rent specials?
900 Lake Medlock Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 900 Lake Medlock Drive pet-friendly?
No, 900 Lake Medlock Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 900 Lake Medlock Drive offer parking?
Yes, 900 Lake Medlock Drive offers parking.
Does 900 Lake Medlock Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 900 Lake Medlock Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 900 Lake Medlock Drive have a pool?
Yes, 900 Lake Medlock Drive has a pool.
Does 900 Lake Medlock Drive have accessible units?
No, 900 Lake Medlock Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 900 Lake Medlock Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 900 Lake Medlock Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 900 Lake Medlock Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 900 Lake Medlock Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

