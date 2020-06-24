All apartments in Johns Creek
8940 Brockham Way

8940 Brockham Way
Location

8940 Brockham Way, Johns Creek, GA 30022

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Welcome home to this amazing 4 beds, 2.5 baths, 2,300 sq ft home in Alpharetta, GA! Lovely island kitchen with granite counter tops with wood cabinets and open to spacious large family room. Elegant formal dining room. Wonderful master suite and huge secondary rooms. Be sure to schedule your showing and make this your next home today!

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8940 Brockham Way have any available units?
8940 Brockham Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
Is 8940 Brockham Way currently offering any rent specials?
8940 Brockham Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8940 Brockham Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 8940 Brockham Way is pet friendly.
Does 8940 Brockham Way offer parking?
No, 8940 Brockham Way does not offer parking.
Does 8940 Brockham Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8940 Brockham Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8940 Brockham Way have a pool?
No, 8940 Brockham Way does not have a pool.
Does 8940 Brockham Way have accessible units?
No, 8940 Brockham Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8940 Brockham Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 8940 Brockham Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8940 Brockham Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 8940 Brockham Way does not have units with air conditioning.
