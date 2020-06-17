All apartments in Johns Creek
Johns Creek, GA
8585 Colony Club Drive
Last updated June 4 2020 at 6:45 PM

8585 Colony Club Drive

8585 Colony Club Drive · (678) 235-9094
Location

8585 Colony Club Drive, Johns Creek, GA 30022
Rivermont

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1718 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
(IF YOU SEE THIS HOME LISTED AT A LOWER PRICE, IT IS A SCAM)
Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.
No appointment needed, self-show anytime!
**We will waive the application and admin fee with an approved application!**

Charming 3 bed, 2 bath, 2,077 sq ft, 2 story home in Alpharetta! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

Please report any fraudulent listings.
BEWARE OF SCAMS
WE DO NOT LIST PROPERTIES ON THE FOLLOWING SITES:
5 MILES
LETGO
CRAIGSLIST
OFFER UP
FACEBOOK
WE MONITOR ACTIVITIES ON OUR PROPERTIES ON A REGULAR BASIS

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8585 Colony Club Drive have any available units?
8585 Colony Club Drive has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8585 Colony Club Drive have?
Some of 8585 Colony Club Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8585 Colony Club Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8585 Colony Club Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8585 Colony Club Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8585 Colony Club Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8585 Colony Club Drive offer parking?
No, 8585 Colony Club Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8585 Colony Club Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8585 Colony Club Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8585 Colony Club Drive have a pool?
No, 8585 Colony Club Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8585 Colony Club Drive have accessible units?
No, 8585 Colony Club Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8585 Colony Club Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8585 Colony Club Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8585 Colony Club Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8585 Colony Club Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
