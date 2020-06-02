Don't miss the chance to live in Johns Creek GA with all top schools. Convenience to access I-85, 141. Refrigerator, dish washer, microwave included. Community swimming pool, tennis, basketball court, club house.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8510 River Walk Landing have any available units?
8510 River Walk Landing doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 8510 River Walk Landing have?
Some of 8510 River Walk Landing's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8510 River Walk Landing currently offering any rent specials?
8510 River Walk Landing is not currently offering any rent specials.