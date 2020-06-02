All apartments in Johns Creek
Last updated June 23 2019 at 2:14 AM

8510 River Walk Landing

8510 River Walk Landing · No Longer Available
Location

8510 River Walk Landing, Johns Creek, GA 30024

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
pool
basketball court
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
pool
tennis court
Don't miss the chance to live in Johns Creek GA with all top schools. Convenience to access I-85, 141. Refrigerator, dish washer, microwave included. Community swimming pool, tennis, basketball court, club house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8510 River Walk Landing have any available units?
8510 River Walk Landing doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 8510 River Walk Landing have?
Some of 8510 River Walk Landing's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8510 River Walk Landing currently offering any rent specials?
8510 River Walk Landing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8510 River Walk Landing pet-friendly?
No, 8510 River Walk Landing is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 8510 River Walk Landing offer parking?
Yes, 8510 River Walk Landing offers parking.
Does 8510 River Walk Landing have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8510 River Walk Landing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8510 River Walk Landing have a pool?
Yes, 8510 River Walk Landing has a pool.
Does 8510 River Walk Landing have accessible units?
No, 8510 River Walk Landing does not have accessible units.
Does 8510 River Walk Landing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8510 River Walk Landing has units with dishwashers.
Does 8510 River Walk Landing have units with air conditioning?
No, 8510 River Walk Landing does not have units with air conditioning.
