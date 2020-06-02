All apartments in Johns Creek
825 Lundin Links Court
825 Lundin Links Court

825 Lundin Links Court · No Longer Available
Location

825 Lundin Links Court, Johns Creek, GA 30097

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Ready to move in,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 825 Lundin Links Court have any available units?
825 Lundin Links Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 825 Lundin Links Court have?
Some of 825 Lundin Links Court's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 825 Lundin Links Court currently offering any rent specials?
825 Lundin Links Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 825 Lundin Links Court pet-friendly?
No, 825 Lundin Links Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 825 Lundin Links Court offer parking?
Yes, 825 Lundin Links Court offers parking.
Does 825 Lundin Links Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 825 Lundin Links Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 825 Lundin Links Court have a pool?
No, 825 Lundin Links Court does not have a pool.
Does 825 Lundin Links Court have accessible units?
No, 825 Lundin Links Court does not have accessible units.
Does 825 Lundin Links Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 825 Lundin Links Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 825 Lundin Links Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 825 Lundin Links Court does not have units with air conditioning.
