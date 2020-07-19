All apartments in Johns Creek
Find more places like 823 Millwork Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Johns Creek, GA
/
823 Millwork Circle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

823 Millwork Circle

823 Millwork Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Johns Creek
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all

Location

823 Millwork Circle, Johns Creek, GA 30097
John's Creek Walk

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
car wash area
gym
parking
garage
Johns Creek Gated community, Beautiful town home with custom designed. Granite counter top with upgraded cabinets, hardwood throughout, custom light fixtures, workout facilities, car wash in the sub.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 823 Millwork Circle have any available units?
823 Millwork Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 823 Millwork Circle have?
Some of 823 Millwork Circle's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 823 Millwork Circle currently offering any rent specials?
823 Millwork Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 823 Millwork Circle pet-friendly?
No, 823 Millwork Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 823 Millwork Circle offer parking?
Yes, 823 Millwork Circle offers parking.
Does 823 Millwork Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 823 Millwork Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 823 Millwork Circle have a pool?
No, 823 Millwork Circle does not have a pool.
Does 823 Millwork Circle have accessible units?
No, 823 Millwork Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 823 Millwork Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 823 Millwork Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 823 Millwork Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 823 Millwork Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

St. Andrews
10055 Jones Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Duck Pond At Johns Creek
10840 State Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Retreat at John's Creek
6005 State Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30097
The Regency at Johns Creek Walk
11134 Medlock Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30097
The Reserve at John's Creek Walk
6215 Johns Creek Commons
Johns Creek, GA 30097
ARIUM Johns Creek
9700 Medlock Crossing Pkwy
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Estates at Johns Creek
2100 Addison Lane
Johns Creek, GA 30005
NorthHaven at Johns Creek
11201 State Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30022

Similar Pages

Johns Creek 1 BedroomsJohns Creek 2 Bedrooms
Johns Creek Apartments with BalconiesJohns Creek Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Johns Creek Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GA
Duluth, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GA
Norcross, GAWoodstock, GADouglasville, GAMcDonough, GATucker, GAPeachtree City, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College