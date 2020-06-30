7952 Amawalk Cir

Amenities
EXPANSIVE estate in gated Tavistock on LARGE/PRIVATE lot.SMART HOME w/automation system thruout.EXQUISITE craftsmanship incl unique coffered ceilings,built-ins,hardwoods,travertine & custom trim.DECADENT chef's kitchen w/SS appliances,large island,granite & brkfst bar,all open to 2 stry fam rm & sunroom.OPULENT owners' ste w/tray ceiling,double vanities,jetted tub, & large custom built closet.LARGE 4th level bonus loft w/built-ins & full bath.IMPRESSIVE terrace incl home theatre,gym,game areas & full kitchen.MASSIVE flat lot w/room for your dream pool & soccer field.