Last updated July 1 2019 at 11:04 PM

7952 Amawalk Cir

7952 Amawalk Circle · No Longer Available
Location

7952 Amawalk Circle, Johns Creek, GA 30024

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
gym
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
pool
media room
EXPANSIVE estate in gated Tavistock on LARGE/PRIVATE lot.SMART HOME w/automation system thruout.EXQUISITE craftsmanship incl unique coffered ceilings,built-ins,hardwoods,travertine & custom trim.DECADENT chef's kitchen w/SS appliances,large island,granite & brkfst bar,all open to 2 stry fam rm & sunroom.OPULENT owners' ste w/tray ceiling,double vanities,jetted tub, & large custom built closet.LARGE 4th level bonus loft w/built-ins & full bath.IMPRESSIVE terrace incl home theatre,gym,game areas & full kitchen.MASSIVE flat lot w/room for your dream pool & soccer field.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7952 Amawalk Cir have any available units?
7952 Amawalk Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 7952 Amawalk Cir have?
Some of 7952 Amawalk Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7952 Amawalk Cir currently offering any rent specials?
7952 Amawalk Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7952 Amawalk Cir pet-friendly?
No, 7952 Amawalk Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 7952 Amawalk Cir offer parking?
No, 7952 Amawalk Cir does not offer parking.
Does 7952 Amawalk Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7952 Amawalk Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7952 Amawalk Cir have a pool?
Yes, 7952 Amawalk Cir has a pool.
Does 7952 Amawalk Cir have accessible units?
No, 7952 Amawalk Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 7952 Amawalk Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7952 Amawalk Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 7952 Amawalk Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 7952 Amawalk Cir does not have units with air conditioning.

