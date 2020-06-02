780 Treadstone Court

Amenities
Perfect location on quiet cul-de-sac in rear of neighborhood! Large, level and fenced grass backyard with view to natural woodlands. Walk to swim/tennis amenities. Master on main suite features large walk-in closet. Laundry & powder room on main. 3 BR and 1 BTH up. Renovated bright kitchen with white cabinets/granite counters, neutral grey paint, newer appliances and fixtures. Hardwoods throughout main level including Master BR. Newer carpet upstairs. Excellent location close to hospital, shops and highly rated schools. Multi-year lease preferred, pets considered.