Johns Creek, GA
780 Treadstone Court
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:47 PM

780 Treadstone Court

780 Treadstone Court · (770) 827-8259
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

780 Treadstone Court, Johns Creek, GA 30024

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2199 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Perfect location on quiet cul-de-sac in rear of neighborhood! Large, level and fenced grass backyard with view to natural woodlands. Walk to swim/tennis amenities. Master on main suite features large walk-in closet. Laundry & powder room on main. 3 BR and 1 BTH up. Renovated bright kitchen with white cabinets/granite counters, neutral grey paint, newer appliances and fixtures. Hardwoods throughout main level including Master BR. Newer carpet upstairs. Excellent location close to hospital, shops and highly rated schools. Multi-year lease preferred, pets considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 780 Treadstone Court have any available units?
780 Treadstone Court has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 780 Treadstone Court have?
Some of 780 Treadstone Court's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 780 Treadstone Court currently offering any rent specials?
780 Treadstone Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 780 Treadstone Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 780 Treadstone Court is pet friendly.
Does 780 Treadstone Court offer parking?
Yes, 780 Treadstone Court does offer parking.
Does 780 Treadstone Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 780 Treadstone Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 780 Treadstone Court have a pool?
Yes, 780 Treadstone Court has a pool.
Does 780 Treadstone Court have accessible units?
No, 780 Treadstone Court does not have accessible units.
Does 780 Treadstone Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 780 Treadstone Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 780 Treadstone Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 780 Treadstone Court does not have units with air conditioning.
