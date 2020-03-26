740 NORTHERDEN Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Gorgeous well maintained home on a cul-de-sac lot in Wellington. Hdwd floors throughout main, neutral paint throughout. Separate dining room & living room. Kitchen features granite, stainless appliances & breakfast area & open to the bright ,spacious family room w/ soaring ceilings and fireplace. Lg master suite & generous sized secondary bedrooms. Upgrade throughout! Perfect back yard is flat wooded & private. Active swim/tennis community. Excellent schools & great Johns Creek Location!