All apartments in Johns Creek
Find more places like 740 NORTHERDEN Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Johns Creek, GA
/
740 NORTHERDEN Court
Last updated April 9 2019 at 8:58 AM

740 NORTHERDEN Court

740 Northerden Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Johns Creek
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

740 Northerden Court, Johns Creek, GA 30005
Wellington

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Gorgeous well maintained home on a cul-de-sac lot in Wellington. Hdwd floors throughout main, neutral paint throughout. Separate dining room & living room. Kitchen features granite, stainless appliances & breakfast area & open to the bright ,spacious family room w/ soaring ceilings and fireplace. Lg master suite & generous sized secondary bedrooms. Upgrade throughout! Perfect back yard is flat wooded & private. Active swim/tennis community. Excellent schools & great Johns Creek Location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 740 NORTHERDEN Court have any available units?
740 NORTHERDEN Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 740 NORTHERDEN Court have?
Some of 740 NORTHERDEN Court's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 740 NORTHERDEN Court currently offering any rent specials?
740 NORTHERDEN Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 740 NORTHERDEN Court pet-friendly?
No, 740 NORTHERDEN Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 740 NORTHERDEN Court offer parking?
Yes, 740 NORTHERDEN Court offers parking.
Does 740 NORTHERDEN Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 740 NORTHERDEN Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 740 NORTHERDEN Court have a pool?
Yes, 740 NORTHERDEN Court has a pool.
Does 740 NORTHERDEN Court have accessible units?
No, 740 NORTHERDEN Court does not have accessible units.
Does 740 NORTHERDEN Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 740 NORTHERDEN Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 740 NORTHERDEN Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 740 NORTHERDEN Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

St. Andrews
10055 Jones Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Duck Pond At Johns Creek
10840 State Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Retreat at John's Creek
6005 State Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30097
The Regency at Johns Creek Walk
11134 Medlock Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30097
The Reserve at John's Creek Walk
6215 Johns Creek Commons
Johns Creek, GA 30097
ARIUM Johns Creek
9700 Medlock Crossing Pkwy
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Estates at Johns Creek
2100 Addison Lane
Johns Creek, GA 30005
NorthHaven at Johns Creek
11201 State Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30022

Similar Pages

Johns Creek 1 BedroomsJohns Creek 2 Bedrooms
Johns Creek 3 BedroomsJohns Creek Apartments with Parking
Johns Creek Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GA
Woodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College