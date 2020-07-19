640 Evening Pine Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Sought After Johns Creek Area! Swim/tennis community! VERY Spacious 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath home, w/Extremely Well Maintained Lawn. Backyard has a children's play-set that will stay with the rental! Wonderful, level yard, front and back,with plenty of shade in the back to enjoy anytime of day. As you walk into the entry, you have a keeping room open to the dining room on the left and a formal living room on the right. VERY spacious kitchen, with granite which opens up to the breakfast room, overlooking the family room. Wondderful, peaceful, backyard views from the kitchen! Master Bedroom is very spacious with a nicely appointed master bathroom, separate his and her vanities and a huge walk-in closet.The secondary bedrooms are very spacious as well. Hurry and get this home before it is gone. Excellent location with high rated schools.