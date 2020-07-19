All apartments in Johns Creek
Johns Creek, GA
640 Evening Pine Lane
640 Evening Pine Lane

640 Evening Pine Lane · (678) 592-4370
Location

640 Evening Pine Lane, Johns Creek, GA 30005

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,595

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3197 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Sought After Johns Creek Area! Swim/tennis community! VERY Spacious 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath home, w/Extremely Well Maintained Lawn. Backyard has a children's play-set that will stay with the rental! Wonderful, level yard, front and back,with plenty of shade in the back to enjoy anytime of day. As you walk into the entry, you have a keeping room open to the dining room on the left and a formal living room on the right. VERY spacious kitchen, with granite which opens up to the breakfast room, overlooking the family room. Wondderful, peaceful, backyard views from the kitchen! Master Bedroom is very spacious with a nicely appointed master bathroom, separate his and her vanities and a huge walk-in closet.The secondary bedrooms are very spacious as well. Hurry and get this home before it is gone. Excellent location with high rated schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 640 Evening Pine Lane have any available units?
640 Evening Pine Lane has a unit available for $2,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 640 Evening Pine Lane have?
Some of 640 Evening Pine Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 640 Evening Pine Lane currently offering any rent specials?
640 Evening Pine Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 640 Evening Pine Lane pet-friendly?
No, 640 Evening Pine Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 640 Evening Pine Lane offer parking?
Yes, 640 Evening Pine Lane offers parking.
Does 640 Evening Pine Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 640 Evening Pine Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 640 Evening Pine Lane have a pool?
Yes, 640 Evening Pine Lane has a pool.
Does 640 Evening Pine Lane have accessible units?
No, 640 Evening Pine Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 640 Evening Pine Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 640 Evening Pine Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 640 Evening Pine Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 640 Evening Pine Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
