6170 Briggs Way

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse dog park parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

One of Best Units in Gated Community,previous Lennar’s model home. This is a meticulously

maintained townhome located in Northview HS District,Bright/Open Floor plan,Hardwood Floors on Main, Great Rm

w/Fireplace & Built-in Bookshelves,Gourmet Kitchen w/Granite Counters, Spacious Master w/Trey Ceilings & walk in

closet, Double Vanity, Separate Tub &Shower. HOA fees includes Landscaping, Road Maintenance, Water/Sewer, Trash.

Convenient to Shops & Restaurants; Amenities: Pool, Tennis Courts, Clubhouse, Dog Park, Playground, Nature Trail,

Lake!can move in immediately