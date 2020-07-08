6170 Briggs Way

Amenities
One of Best Units in Gated Community,previous Lennar’s model home. This is a meticulously
maintained townhome located in Northview HS District,Bright/Open Floor plan,Hardwood Floors on Main, Great Rm
w/Fireplace & Built-in Bookshelves,Gourmet Kitchen w/Granite Counters, Spacious Master w/Trey Ceilings & walk in
closet, Double Vanity, Separate Tub &Shower. HOA fees includes Landscaping, Road Maintenance, Water/Sewer, Trash.
Convenient to Shops & Restaurants; Amenities: Pool, Tennis Courts, Clubhouse, Dog Park, Playground, Nature Trail,
Lake!can move in immediately