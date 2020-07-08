All apartments in Johns Creek
Last updated November 25 2019 at 11:48 PM

6170 Briggs Way

6170 Briggs Way · No Longer Available
Location

6170 Briggs Way, Johns Creek, GA 30097
Glenhurst

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
One of Best Units in Gated Community,previous Lennar’s model home. This is a meticulously
maintained townhome located in Northview HS District,Bright/Open Floor plan,Hardwood Floors on Main, Great Rm
w/Fireplace & Built-in Bookshelves,Gourmet Kitchen w/Granite Counters, Spacious Master w/Trey Ceilings & walk in
closet, Double Vanity, Separate Tub &Shower. HOA fees includes Landscaping, Road Maintenance, Water/Sewer, Trash.
Convenient to Shops & Restaurants; Amenities: Pool, Tennis Courts, Clubhouse, Dog Park, Playground, Nature Trail,
Lake!can move in immediately

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6170 Briggs Way have any available units?
6170 Briggs Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 6170 Briggs Way have?
Some of 6170 Briggs Way's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6170 Briggs Way currently offering any rent specials?
6170 Briggs Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6170 Briggs Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 6170 Briggs Way is pet friendly.
Does 6170 Briggs Way offer parking?
Yes, 6170 Briggs Way offers parking.
Does 6170 Briggs Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6170 Briggs Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6170 Briggs Way have a pool?
Yes, 6170 Briggs Way has a pool.
Does 6170 Briggs Way have accessible units?
No, 6170 Briggs Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6170 Briggs Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6170 Briggs Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 6170 Briggs Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 6170 Briggs Way does not have units with air conditioning.

