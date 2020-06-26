Rent Calculator
Last updated August 3 2019 at 1:56 AM
1 of 25
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6128 Prestwood Drive
6128 Prestwood Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Johns Creek
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
6128 Prestwood Drive, Johns Creek, GA 30097
Glenhurst
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
coffee bar
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
Amazing location!! Close to restaurants and coffee shops.
There is no lock box outside.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6128 Prestwood Drive have any available units?
6128 Prestwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Johns Creek, GA
.
What amenities does 6128 Prestwood Drive have?
Some of 6128 Prestwood Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6128 Prestwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6128 Prestwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6128 Prestwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6128 Prestwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Johns Creek
.
Does 6128 Prestwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6128 Prestwood Drive offers parking.
Does 6128 Prestwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6128 Prestwood Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6128 Prestwood Drive have a pool?
No, 6128 Prestwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6128 Prestwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 6128 Prestwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6128 Prestwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6128 Prestwood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6128 Prestwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6128 Prestwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
