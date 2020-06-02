All apartments in Johns Creek
Find more places like 6123 Joybrook Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Johns Creek, GA
/
6123 Joybrook Road
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM

6123 Joybrook Road

6123 Joybrook Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Johns Creek
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6123 Joybrook Road, Johns Creek, GA 30097
Glenhurst

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
tennis court
Beautiful and spacious 3 level Townhouse in Gated community with Swimming & Tennis courts. Bright and clean. Hardwood floors and all upgraded kitchen with stainless steel Refrigerator and Washer & Dryer. Large deck overlooks private backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6123 Joybrook Road have any available units?
6123 Joybrook Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 6123 Joybrook Road have?
Some of 6123 Joybrook Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6123 Joybrook Road currently offering any rent specials?
6123 Joybrook Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6123 Joybrook Road pet-friendly?
No, 6123 Joybrook Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 6123 Joybrook Road offer parking?
Yes, 6123 Joybrook Road does offer parking.
Does 6123 Joybrook Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6123 Joybrook Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6123 Joybrook Road have a pool?
No, 6123 Joybrook Road does not have a pool.
Does 6123 Joybrook Road have accessible units?
No, 6123 Joybrook Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6123 Joybrook Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6123 Joybrook Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 6123 Joybrook Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 6123 Joybrook Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

St. Andrews
10055 Jones Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Duck Pond At Johns Creek
10840 State Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Retreat at John's Creek
6005 State Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30097
The Regency at Johns Creek Walk
11134 Medlock Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30097
The Reserve at John's Creek Walk
6215 Johns Creek Commons
Johns Creek, GA 30097
ARIUM Johns Creek
9700 Medlock Crossing Pkwy
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Estates at Johns Creek
2100 Addison Lane
Johns Creek, GA 30005
NorthHaven at Johns Creek
11201 State Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30022

Similar Pages

Johns Creek 1 BedroomsJohns Creek 2 Bedrooms
Johns Creek 3 BedroomsJohns Creek Apartments with Parking
Johns Creek Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GA
Woodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College