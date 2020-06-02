6123 Joybrook Road, Johns Creek, GA 30097 Glenhurst
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
tennis court
Beautiful and spacious 3 level Townhouse in Gated community with Swimming & Tennis courts. Bright and clean. Hardwood floors and all upgraded kitchen with stainless steel Refrigerator and Washer & Dryer. Large deck overlooks private backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6123 Joybrook Road have any available units?
6123 Joybrook Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 6123 Joybrook Road have?
Some of 6123 Joybrook Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6123 Joybrook Road currently offering any rent specials?
6123 Joybrook Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.