6115 Abbotts Br. Rd.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6115 Abbotts Br. Rd.

6115 Abbotts Station Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6115 Abbotts Station Drive, Johns Creek, GA 30097
Glenhurst

Amenities

parking
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
The monthly rent includes all utilities. Cable and Internet not included. Washer and dryer In apartment. Background check required. One child Minimum. No pets allowed unless ADA. No noise violation notices.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6115 Abbotts Br. Rd. have any available units?
6115 Abbotts Br. Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
Is 6115 Abbotts Br. Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
6115 Abbotts Br. Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6115 Abbotts Br. Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 6115 Abbotts Br. Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 6115 Abbotts Br. Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 6115 Abbotts Br. Rd. offers parking.
Does 6115 Abbotts Br. Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6115 Abbotts Br. Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6115 Abbotts Br. Rd. have a pool?
No, 6115 Abbotts Br. Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 6115 Abbotts Br. Rd. have accessible units?
No, 6115 Abbotts Br. Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 6115 Abbotts Br. Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6115 Abbotts Br. Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6115 Abbotts Br. Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 6115 Abbotts Br. Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.

