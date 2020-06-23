All apartments in Johns Creek
6114 Brookhaven Circle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6114 Brookhaven Circle

6114 Brookhaven Circle · No Longer Available
Location

6114 Brookhaven Circle, Johns Creek, GA 30097

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
community garden
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Gorgeous, newly painted Westminster II Villa home in tranquil setting. Award Winning Active Adult 55+ Community. Stunning kitchen with SS appliances. Open floor plan and vaulted ceilings. Flexible space on main level. Upgraded hardwood and cabinetry. Master and two secondary bedrooms on main. Upstairs bonus space w/private bath. Delightful covered patio overlooks green space. Many recreational opportunities with extraordinary amenities: clubhouse, pool, tennis, nature trail, community garden. MAINTENANCE FREE. Gated and fenced.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6114 Brookhaven Circle have any available units?
6114 Brookhaven Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 6114 Brookhaven Circle have?
Some of 6114 Brookhaven Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6114 Brookhaven Circle currently offering any rent specials?
6114 Brookhaven Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6114 Brookhaven Circle pet-friendly?
No, 6114 Brookhaven Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 6114 Brookhaven Circle offer parking?
Yes, 6114 Brookhaven Circle offers parking.
Does 6114 Brookhaven Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6114 Brookhaven Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6114 Brookhaven Circle have a pool?
Yes, 6114 Brookhaven Circle has a pool.
Does 6114 Brookhaven Circle have accessible units?
No, 6114 Brookhaven Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 6114 Brookhaven Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6114 Brookhaven Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 6114 Brookhaven Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 6114 Brookhaven Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
