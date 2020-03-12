610 Astley Drive

Amenities
Brand new 4 beds/3.5 baths home locate in the heart of Johns Creek. Minutes away/walking distance to shopping, dinning, and Lifetime/LA fitness center. Award winning school district: Northview High, River trail Middle, Shakerag Elementary. Upgraded granite kitchen counter top and white kitchen cabinets, Stainless Steel appliances. Specious bedrooms. Expanded patio with private wooded backyard for your outdoor living. Lawn maintenance and trash pick up are included in the rent. No pets !