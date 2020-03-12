All apartments in Johns Creek
Last updated June 2 2020 at 7:36 PM

610 Astley Drive

610 Astley Drive · (864) 517-6467
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

610 Astley Drive, Johns Creek, GA 30097

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,950

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2842 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Brand new 4 beds/3.5 baths home locate in the heart of Johns Creek. Minutes away/walking distance to shopping, dinning, and Lifetime/LA fitness center. Award winning school district: Northview High, River trail Middle, Shakerag Elementary. Upgraded granite kitchen counter top and white kitchen cabinets, Stainless Steel appliances. Specious bedrooms. Expanded patio with private wooded backyard for your outdoor living. Lawn maintenance and trash pick up are included in the rent. No pets !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 610 Astley Drive have any available units?
610 Astley Drive has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 610 Astley Drive have?
Some of 610 Astley Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 610 Astley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
610 Astley Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 610 Astley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 610 Astley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 610 Astley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 610 Astley Drive does offer parking.
Does 610 Astley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 610 Astley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 610 Astley Drive have a pool?
No, 610 Astley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 610 Astley Drive have accessible units?
No, 610 Astley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 610 Astley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 610 Astley Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 610 Astley Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 610 Astley Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
