All apartments in Johns Creek
Find more places like 605 Lake Medlock Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Johns Creek, GA
/
605 Lake Medlock Drive
Last updated May 15 2020 at 11:46 PM

605 Lake Medlock Drive

605 Lake Medlock Drive · (678) 464-1332
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Johns Creek
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

605 Lake Medlock Drive, Johns Creek, GA 30022
Medlock Bridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,250

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 2891 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming Medlock Bridge Johns Creek House w/lots of Character! 5 Bdrm,4.5 Bath w/fin Terrace. 2 Story Foyer,
Liv Rm, Din Rm w/Frplc, Fam Rm w/ Frpl, Updated Kit w/high-end SS Appls, Brkfst Rm, Screen Porch & Mudrm/Laundry.
Mstr Bdrm up w/French Drs to private Covered Porch, Updated Mstr Bath & Huge Closet. 3 Large secondary Bdrms w/2 full Bths.
Terrace has Bar, Rec Area, Rec Rm, Guest Bdrm w/ Full Bth & Patio. 2 Car Garage w/Prkng Pad and Lrg Level Backyard.
Tenant occupied, please use showingtime. Owner prefers 2 or more year lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 605 Lake Medlock Drive have any available units?
605 Lake Medlock Drive has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 605 Lake Medlock Drive have?
Some of 605 Lake Medlock Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 605 Lake Medlock Drive currently offering any rent specials?
605 Lake Medlock Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 605 Lake Medlock Drive pet-friendly?
No, 605 Lake Medlock Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 605 Lake Medlock Drive offer parking?
Yes, 605 Lake Medlock Drive does offer parking.
Does 605 Lake Medlock Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 605 Lake Medlock Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 605 Lake Medlock Drive have a pool?
No, 605 Lake Medlock Drive does not have a pool.
Does 605 Lake Medlock Drive have accessible units?
No, 605 Lake Medlock Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 605 Lake Medlock Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 605 Lake Medlock Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 605 Lake Medlock Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 605 Lake Medlock Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 605 Lake Medlock Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

St. Andrews
10055 Jones Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Duck Pond At Johns Creek
10840 State Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Retreat at John's Creek
6005 State Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30097
The Regency at Johns Creek Walk
11134 Medlock Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30097
The Reserve at John's Creek Walk
6215 Johns Creek Commons
Johns Creek, GA 30097
ARIUM Johns Creek
9700 Medlock Crossing Pkwy
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Estates at Johns Creek
2100 Addison Lane
Johns Creek, GA 30005
NorthHaven at Johns Creek
11201 State Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30022

Similar Pages

Johns Creek 1 BedroomsJohns Creek 2 Bedrooms
Johns Creek 3 BedroomsJohns Creek Apartments with Parking
Johns Creek Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GA
Woodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity