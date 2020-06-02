605 Lake Medlock Drive

Amenities
Charming Medlock Bridge Johns Creek House w/lots of Character! 5 Bdrm,4.5 Bath w/fin Terrace. 2 Story Foyer,
Liv Rm, Din Rm w/Frplc, Fam Rm w/ Frpl, Updated Kit w/high-end SS Appls, Brkfst Rm, Screen Porch & Mudrm/Laundry.
Mstr Bdrm up w/French Drs to private Covered Porch, Updated Mstr Bath & Huge Closet. 3 Large secondary Bdrms w/2 full Bths.
Terrace has Bar, Rec Area, Rec Rm, Guest Bdrm w/ Full Bth & Patio. 2 Car Garage w/Prkng Pad and Lrg Level Backyard.
Tenant occupied, please use showingtime. Owner prefers 2 or more year lease.