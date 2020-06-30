All apartments in Johns Creek
5935 Findley Chase Drive
Last updated March 19 2020 at 11:25 PM

5935 Findley Chase Drive

5935 Findley Chase Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5935 Findley Chase Drive, Johns Creek, GA 30005

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 4 bed, 2.1 bath, 2,284 sq ft home in Duluth! Spacious living room with tile floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to FMLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5935 Findley Chase Drive have any available units?
5935 Findley Chase Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
Is 5935 Findley Chase Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5935 Findley Chase Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5935 Findley Chase Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5935 Findley Chase Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5935 Findley Chase Drive offer parking?
No, 5935 Findley Chase Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5935 Findley Chase Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5935 Findley Chase Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5935 Findley Chase Drive have a pool?
No, 5935 Findley Chase Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5935 Findley Chase Drive have accessible units?
No, 5935 Findley Chase Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5935 Findley Chase Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5935 Findley Chase Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5935 Findley Chase Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5935 Findley Chase Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

