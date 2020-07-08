All apartments in Johns Creek
5895 Barrington Lane
5895 Barrington Lane

5895 Barrington Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5895 Barrington Lane, Johns Creek, GA 30005
Wellington

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.* No appointment needed, self-show anytime!
This charming 3 bed, 2.1 bath, 1,908 sq ft is located in Alpharetta! Gorgeous livingroom with fireplace! Open kitchen concept with backyard access. Master suite with attached bathroom with gorgeous shower and tub. Separate Laundry area! Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

Please report any fraudulent listings.
BEWARE OF SCAMS
WE DO NOT LIST PROPERTIES ON THE FOLLOWING SITES:
5 MILES
LETGO
CRAIGSLIST
OFFER UP
FACEBOOK
WE MONITOR ACTIVITIES ON OUR PROPERTIES ON A REGULAR BASIS

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5895 Barrington Lane have any available units?
5895 Barrington Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
Is 5895 Barrington Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5895 Barrington Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5895 Barrington Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5895 Barrington Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5895 Barrington Lane offer parking?
No, 5895 Barrington Lane does not offer parking.
Does 5895 Barrington Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5895 Barrington Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5895 Barrington Lane have a pool?
No, 5895 Barrington Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5895 Barrington Lane have accessible units?
No, 5895 Barrington Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5895 Barrington Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5895 Barrington Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5895 Barrington Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5895 Barrington Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

