Johns Creek, GA
550 Barsham Way
Last updated February 1 2020 at 10:17 PM

550 Barsham Way

550 Barsham Way · No Longer Available
Location

550 Barsham Way, Johns Creek, GA 30097

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful renovated 4 bed, 2.5 bath, 12168 sq ft, 2 story home in Johns Creek! Spacious living room with decorative fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today! If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 550 Barsham Way have any available units?
550 Barsham Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
Is 550 Barsham Way currently offering any rent specials?
550 Barsham Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 550 Barsham Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 550 Barsham Way is pet friendly.
Does 550 Barsham Way offer parking?
No, 550 Barsham Way does not offer parking.
Does 550 Barsham Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 550 Barsham Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 550 Barsham Way have a pool?
No, 550 Barsham Way does not have a pool.
Does 550 Barsham Way have accessible units?
No, 550 Barsham Way does not have accessible units.
Does 550 Barsham Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 550 Barsham Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 550 Barsham Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 550 Barsham Way does not have units with air conditioning.

