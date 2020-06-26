All apartments in Johns Creek
535 Sweet Stream Trace
535 Sweet Stream Trace

535 Sweet Stream Trace · No Longer Available
Location

535 Sweet Stream Trace, Johns Creek, GA 30097
Sugar Mill

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Welcome home to your spacious 5 bedrooms brick home in Sugar Mill Neighborhood /Johns Creek! Ready to move in ! Award winning Northview school! 2 story grand inviting foyer, 2 story soaring family room, granite counter tops, living room, dining room, breakfast room, and Guest bedroom / office suite on main level; Upstairs has 4 spacious bedrooms, Huge master bedroom w/ sitting area, Spacious master bathroom with separated his/her walking-in closets, laundry room w/ utility sink, Stainless steel appliances, 2 car garage from the side entry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 535 Sweet Stream Trace have any available units?
535 Sweet Stream Trace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 535 Sweet Stream Trace have?
Some of 535 Sweet Stream Trace's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 535 Sweet Stream Trace currently offering any rent specials?
535 Sweet Stream Trace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 535 Sweet Stream Trace pet-friendly?
No, 535 Sweet Stream Trace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 535 Sweet Stream Trace offer parking?
Yes, 535 Sweet Stream Trace offers parking.
Does 535 Sweet Stream Trace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 535 Sweet Stream Trace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 535 Sweet Stream Trace have a pool?
No, 535 Sweet Stream Trace does not have a pool.
Does 535 Sweet Stream Trace have accessible units?
No, 535 Sweet Stream Trace does not have accessible units.
Does 535 Sweet Stream Trace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 535 Sweet Stream Trace has units with dishwashers.
Does 535 Sweet Stream Trace have units with air conditioning?
No, 535 Sweet Stream Trace does not have units with air conditioning.
