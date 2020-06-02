All apartments in Johns Creek
Find more places like 535 Sessingham Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Johns Creek, GA
/
535 Sessingham Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

535 Sessingham Court

535 Sessingham Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Johns Creek
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

535 Sessingham Court, Johns Creek, GA 30005
Wellington

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Beautiful home, upgraded floors on the main, newer carpets, stainless appliances and granite counter tops. fenced in back yard.
All by a cul de sac, in an active swim tennis community. TOP SCHOOLS!!! Small pets negotiable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 535 Sessingham Court have any available units?
535 Sessingham Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 535 Sessingham Court have?
Some of 535 Sessingham Court's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 535 Sessingham Court currently offering any rent specials?
535 Sessingham Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 535 Sessingham Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 535 Sessingham Court is pet friendly.
Does 535 Sessingham Court offer parking?
Yes, 535 Sessingham Court offers parking.
Does 535 Sessingham Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 535 Sessingham Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 535 Sessingham Court have a pool?
Yes, 535 Sessingham Court has a pool.
Does 535 Sessingham Court have accessible units?
No, 535 Sessingham Court does not have accessible units.
Does 535 Sessingham Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 535 Sessingham Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 535 Sessingham Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 535 Sessingham Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

St. Andrews
10055 Jones Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Duck Pond At Johns Creek
10840 State Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Retreat at John's Creek
6005 State Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30097
The Regency at Johns Creek Walk
11134 Medlock Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30097
The Reserve at John's Creek Walk
6215 Johns Creek Commons
Johns Creek, GA 30097
ARIUM Johns Creek
9700 Medlock Crossing Pkwy
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Estates at Johns Creek
2100 Addison Lane
Johns Creek, GA 30005
NorthHaven at Johns Creek
11201 State Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30022

Similar Pages

Johns Creek 1 BedroomsJohns Creek 2 Bedrooms
Johns Creek 3 BedroomsJohns Creek Apartments with Parking
Johns Creek Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GA
Woodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College