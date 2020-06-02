535 Sessingham Court, Johns Creek, GA 30005 Wellington
Amenities
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Beautiful home, upgraded floors on the main, newer carpets, stainless appliances and granite counter tops. fenced in back yard. All by a cul de sac, in an active swim tennis community. TOP SCHOOLS!!! Small pets negotiable.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Surface lot.
