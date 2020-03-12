Rent Calculator
Home
/
Johns Creek, GA
/
535 Crossbridge Alley
Last updated August 27 2019 at 6:57 AM
535 Crossbridge Alley
535 Crossbridge Alley
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
535 Crossbridge Alley, Johns Creek, GA 30022
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Prime Alpharetta/Johns Creek area. Low maintenance cluster home with 1-car garage. Master on main. Hardwood floors & plantation shutters Fenced backyard. Lawn maintenance included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 535 Crossbridge Alley have any available units?
535 Crossbridge Alley doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Johns Creek, GA
.
Is 535 Crossbridge Alley currently offering any rent specials?
535 Crossbridge Alley is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 535 Crossbridge Alley pet-friendly?
No, 535 Crossbridge Alley is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Johns Creek
.
Does 535 Crossbridge Alley offer parking?
Yes, 535 Crossbridge Alley offers parking.
Does 535 Crossbridge Alley have units with washers and dryers?
No, 535 Crossbridge Alley does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 535 Crossbridge Alley have a pool?
No, 535 Crossbridge Alley does not have a pool.
Does 535 Crossbridge Alley have accessible units?
No, 535 Crossbridge Alley does not have accessible units.
Does 535 Crossbridge Alley have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 535 Crossbridge Alley has units with dishwashers.
Does 535 Crossbridge Alley have units with air conditioning?
No, 535 Crossbridge Alley does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
