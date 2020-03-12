All apartments in Johns Creek
Last updated August 27 2019 at 6:57 AM

535 Crossbridge Alley

535 Crossbridge Alley · No Longer Available
Location

535 Crossbridge Alley, Johns Creek, GA 30022

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Prime Alpharetta/Johns Creek area. Low maintenance cluster home with 1-car garage. Master on main. Hardwood floors & plantation shutters Fenced backyard. Lawn maintenance included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 535 Crossbridge Alley have any available units?
535 Crossbridge Alley doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
Is 535 Crossbridge Alley currently offering any rent specials?
535 Crossbridge Alley is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 535 Crossbridge Alley pet-friendly?
No, 535 Crossbridge Alley is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 535 Crossbridge Alley offer parking?
Yes, 535 Crossbridge Alley offers parking.
Does 535 Crossbridge Alley have units with washers and dryers?
No, 535 Crossbridge Alley does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 535 Crossbridge Alley have a pool?
No, 535 Crossbridge Alley does not have a pool.
Does 535 Crossbridge Alley have accessible units?
No, 535 Crossbridge Alley does not have accessible units.
Does 535 Crossbridge Alley have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 535 Crossbridge Alley has units with dishwashers.
Does 535 Crossbridge Alley have units with air conditioning?
No, 535 Crossbridge Alley does not have units with air conditioning.
