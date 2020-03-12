All apartments in Johns Creek
5324 Wellsley Bend
5324 Wellsley Bend

5324 Wellsley Bnd · No Longer Available
Location

5324 Wellsley Bnd, Johns Creek, GA 30005

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Location! Location! Location! Very Nice Spacious 3 Bdrm/3.5 Bath Brick And Frame Townhome. Two Car Drive Under Garage. Lower Level With Bedroom and Bath. Eatin Area In Kitchen. Nice Deck, Convenient To Shopping, Restaurants, Schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5324 Wellsley Bend have any available units?
5324 Wellsley Bend doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 5324 Wellsley Bend have?
Some of 5324 Wellsley Bend's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5324 Wellsley Bend currently offering any rent specials?
5324 Wellsley Bend is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5324 Wellsley Bend pet-friendly?
No, 5324 Wellsley Bend is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 5324 Wellsley Bend offer parking?
Yes, 5324 Wellsley Bend offers parking.
Does 5324 Wellsley Bend have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5324 Wellsley Bend does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5324 Wellsley Bend have a pool?
No, 5324 Wellsley Bend does not have a pool.
Does 5324 Wellsley Bend have accessible units?
No, 5324 Wellsley Bend does not have accessible units.
Does 5324 Wellsley Bend have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5324 Wellsley Bend has units with dishwashers.
Does 5324 Wellsley Bend have units with air conditioning?
No, 5324 Wellsley Bend does not have units with air conditioning.
