5324 Wellsley Bend

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Location! Location! Location! Very Nice Spacious 3 Bdrm/3.5 Bath Brick And Frame Townhome. Two Car Drive Under Garage. Lower Level With Bedroom and Bath. Eatin Area In Kitchen. Nice Deck, Convenient To Shopping, Restaurants, Schools.