Location! Location! Location! Very Nice Spacious 3 Bdrm/3.5 Bath Brick And Frame Townhome. Two Car Drive Under Garage. Lower Level With Bedroom and Bath. Eatin Area In Kitchen. Nice Deck, Convenient To Shopping, Restaurants, Schools.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5324 Wellsley Bend have any available units?
5324 Wellsley Bend doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 5324 Wellsley Bend have?
Some of 5324 Wellsley Bend's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5324 Wellsley Bend currently offering any rent specials?
5324 Wellsley Bend is not currently offering any rent specials.