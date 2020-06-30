5210 Venetian Lane

Amenities
3BR/2.5BA/2Car Garage Johns Creek Brick End unit Townhome w/Private Backyard in Gated Merrimont S/D. Hardwood floors, plantation shutters & extensive crown molding thru main. Open floorplan features Kitchen w/granite counters/tile backsplash, Stainless appliances, open view to Fireside Living Rm/Dining Rm, Breakfast nook, & Brkfst bar. Upstairs Mstr BR w/sitting area, trey ceiling & mstr bath w/tiled floors, jetted tub, sep shower, his/her sep vanities. 2 BR w/Full BA inbetween. Amenities incl Pool. Close to GA400N Alpharetta/Johns Creek/Avalon/Shopping & Greenway.