Last updated March 31 2020 at 10:00 PM

5210 Venetian Lane

5210 Venetian Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5210 Venetian Lane, Johns Creek, GA 30022

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
3BR/2.5BA/2Car Garage Johns Creek Brick End unit Townhome w/Private Backyard in Gated Merrimont S/D. Hardwood floors, plantation shutters & extensive crown molding thru main. Open floorplan features Kitchen w/granite counters/tile backsplash, Stainless appliances, open view to Fireside Living Rm/Dining Rm, Breakfast nook, & Brkfst bar. Upstairs Mstr BR w/sitting area, trey ceiling & mstr bath w/tiled floors, jetted tub, sep shower, his/her sep vanities. 2 BR w/Full BA inbetween. Amenities incl Pool. Close to GA400N Alpharetta/Johns Creek/Avalon/Shopping & Greenway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5210 Venetian Lane have any available units?
5210 Venetian Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 5210 Venetian Lane have?
Some of 5210 Venetian Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5210 Venetian Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5210 Venetian Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5210 Venetian Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5210 Venetian Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 5210 Venetian Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5210 Venetian Lane offers parking.
Does 5210 Venetian Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5210 Venetian Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5210 Venetian Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5210 Venetian Lane has a pool.
Does 5210 Venetian Lane have accessible units?
No, 5210 Venetian Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5210 Venetian Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5210 Venetian Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 5210 Venetian Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5210 Venetian Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

