520 Croydon Lane

Amenities
Welcome to this beautifully updated with casual elegance in highly soughtafter swim/tennis community. Granite counters in kitchen and secondarybaths, upgraded glass front cabinets and superior appliances in kitchen, largeowners suite with bathroom featuring white Carrara marble, carpet upstairs,gorgeous hardwood floors throughout main level. Backyard perfect forentertaining. Finished terrace level. Desirable Johns Creek Schools,Community Pool, Tennis, Playground and Sports Court!OWNER DOES NOT NEGOTIATE RENT AMOUNT. AVAILABLE DATE IS6/29/2020