Last updated May 29 2020 at 10:38 PM

520 Croydon Lane

520 Croydon Lane · (678) 517-0231
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

520 Croydon Lane, Johns Creek, GA 30022
Doublegate

Price and availability

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$3,495

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 5 Bath · 3312 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Welcome to this beautifully updated with casual elegance in highly soughtafter swim/tennis community. Granite counters in kitchen and secondarybaths, upgraded glass front cabinets and superior appliances in kitchen, largeowners suite with bathroom featuring white Carrara marble, carpet upstairs,gorgeous hardwood floors throughout main level. Backyard perfect forentertaining. Finished terrace level. Desirable Johns Creek Schools,Community Pool, Tennis, Playground and Sports Court!OWNER DOES NOT NEGOTIATE RENT AMOUNT. AVAILABLE DATE IS6/29/2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 520 Croydon Lane have any available units?
520 Croydon Lane has a unit available for $3,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 520 Croydon Lane have?
Some of 520 Croydon Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 520 Croydon Lane currently offering any rent specials?
520 Croydon Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 520 Croydon Lane pet-friendly?
No, 520 Croydon Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 520 Croydon Lane offer parking?
Yes, 520 Croydon Lane does offer parking.
Does 520 Croydon Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 520 Croydon Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 520 Croydon Lane have a pool?
Yes, 520 Croydon Lane has a pool.
Does 520 Croydon Lane have accessible units?
No, 520 Croydon Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 520 Croydon Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 520 Croydon Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 520 Croydon Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 520 Croydon Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
