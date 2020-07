Amenities

$2499 – 4 Bed / 4 Bath house w/ large kitchen and lots of amenities!



Come fall in love with this house. Oversized Guest Bedrooms with walk-in closets. It has a large kitchen over-looking a vaulted ceiling family room with a fireplace and appliances included. Amenities include pool, tennis facilities, a playground, and walking trails. Located in the highly sought after Johns Creek Northview High School district. Schools are a 5 minute walk only.



