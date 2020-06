515 Stedford Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace range

Immaculate home in North View High School district. 4 bedrooms/ 2.5 bath on slab. Cul-de-sac, Granite kitchen, open floor plan, huge family room opens up to a bright kitchen. Downstairs office area is private. Master bedrom and bath is oversized. All secondary bedrooms are spacious. Fridge, washer and dryer will remain. Move in JULY 1 2019. BE AWARE OF CRAIGLIST SCAMMERS. LISTING AGENT WILL MEET IN PERSON TO COLLECT APPLICATION FEES. WE DO NOT ASK TO MAIL ANY FEES OUT OF STATE. OWNER AND LISTING AGENT WILL MEET TENANT IN PERSON.

APPOINTMENT ONLY SHOWINGS.