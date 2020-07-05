515 Mellbrook Lane

Amenities
Appealing & Move-In Ready in Sought-After Cambridge. Large Lot offering Plenty of Privacy. Interior Freshly Painted, Newly Refinished Hardwood Floors, Kitchen w/ Island, Granite Tops, New Fridge, Open to Dramatic 2 Story Family Room w/ Floor to Ceiling Stack Stone Fireplace, Built-In Book Cases, Office/Main, Formal Living & Dining Rms, Upstairs Master Suite w/ Sitting Rm/Nursery, Master Bath w/ Whirlpool Tub/Separate Shower, 3 Additional BR & 2 BA, Finished Terrace Level w/ 2 Rec Rooms & BR/BA. High Efficiency HVAC, New Roof, Large Deck & Patio, Top Amenities/Schools