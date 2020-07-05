All apartments in Johns Creek
Find more places like 515 Mellbrook Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Johns Creek, GA
/
515 Mellbrook Lane
Last updated May 26 2019 at 1:35 PM

515 Mellbrook Lane

515 Mellbrook Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Johns Creek
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

515 Mellbrook Lane, Johns Creek, GA 30005
Cambridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Appealing & Move-In Ready in Sought-After Cambridge. Large Lot offering Plenty of Privacy. Interior Freshly Painted, Newly Refinished Hardwood Floors, Kitchen w/ Island, Granite Tops, New Fridge, Open to Dramatic 2 Story Family Room w/ Floor to Ceiling Stack Stone Fireplace, Built-In Book Cases, Office/Main, Formal Living & Dining Rms, Upstairs Master Suite w/ Sitting Rm/Nursery, Master Bath w/ Whirlpool Tub/Separate Shower, 3 Additional BR & 2 BA, Finished Terrace Level w/ 2 Rec Rooms & BR/BA. High Efficiency HVAC, New Roof, Large Deck & Patio, Top Amenities/Schools

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 515 Mellbrook Lane have any available units?
515 Mellbrook Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 515 Mellbrook Lane have?
Some of 515 Mellbrook Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 515 Mellbrook Lane currently offering any rent specials?
515 Mellbrook Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 515 Mellbrook Lane pet-friendly?
No, 515 Mellbrook Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 515 Mellbrook Lane offer parking?
No, 515 Mellbrook Lane does not offer parking.
Does 515 Mellbrook Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 515 Mellbrook Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 515 Mellbrook Lane have a pool?
Yes, 515 Mellbrook Lane has a pool.
Does 515 Mellbrook Lane have accessible units?
No, 515 Mellbrook Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 515 Mellbrook Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 515 Mellbrook Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 515 Mellbrook Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 515 Mellbrook Lane has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

St. Andrews
10055 Jones Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Duck Pond At Johns Creek
10840 State Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Retreat at John's Creek
6005 State Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30097
The Regency at Johns Creek Walk
11134 Medlock Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30097
The Reserve at John's Creek Walk
6215 Johns Creek Commons
Johns Creek, GA 30097
ARIUM Johns Creek
9700 Medlock Crossing Pkwy
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Estates at Johns Creek
2100 Addison Lane
Johns Creek, GA 30005
NorthHaven at Johns Creek
11201 State Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30022

Similar Pages

Johns Creek 1 BedroomsJohns Creek 2 Bedrooms
Johns Creek 3 BedroomsJohns Creek Apartments with Parking
Johns Creek Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GA
Woodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College