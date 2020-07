Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage ceiling fan fireplace oven

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Great Location and Warm New Remolding ,New Exterior & Interior Painting,Two sty Family Rm with Loft,Whole House New Laminate Floor and New Vinyl at all Bath Room ,Laundry RM and Sunroom, New Ceiling Fans and Lighting, New Window at Family Room,New window bind,three year garage opener,Level Back Yard ,Close to GA-400, No HOA Dues, Top Schools District.