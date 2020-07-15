All apartments in Johns Creek
Find more places like 4835 Camberbridge Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Johns Creek, GA
/
4835 Camberbridge Drive
Last updated November 21 2019 at 3:28 AM

4835 Camberbridge Drive

4835 Camberbridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Johns Creek
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

4835 Camberbridge Drive, Johns Creek, GA 30022

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Make this charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to relax on back patio! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4835 Camberbridge Drive have any available units?
4835 Camberbridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
Is 4835 Camberbridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4835 Camberbridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4835 Camberbridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4835 Camberbridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4835 Camberbridge Drive offer parking?
No, 4835 Camberbridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4835 Camberbridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4835 Camberbridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4835 Camberbridge Drive have a pool?
No, 4835 Camberbridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4835 Camberbridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 4835 Camberbridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4835 Camberbridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4835 Camberbridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4835 Camberbridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4835 Camberbridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

St. Andrews
10055 Jones Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Duck Pond At Johns Creek
10840 State Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Retreat at John's Creek
6005 State Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30097
The Regency at Johns Creek Walk
11134 Medlock Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30097
The Reserve at John's Creek Walk
6215 Johns Creek Commons
Johns Creek, GA 30097
ARIUM Johns Creek
9700 Medlock Crossing Pkwy
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Estates at Johns Creek
2100 Addison Lane
Johns Creek, GA 30005
NorthHaven at Johns Creek
11201 State Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30022

Similar Pages

Johns Creek 1 Bedroom ApartmentsJohns Creek 2 Bedroom Apartments
Johns Creek Apartments with BalconiesJohns Creek Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Johns Creek Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GA
Duluth, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GA
Norcross, GAWoodstock, GADouglasville, GAMcDonough, GATucker, GAPeachtree City, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College