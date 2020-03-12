All apartments in Johns Creek
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4760 Minden Chase

4760 Minden Chase · No Longer Available
Location

4760 Minden Chase, Johns Creek, GA 30022

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Great Location, Great Neighborhood. Close to 400, 141, Old Milton Pkwy, Parks, restaurants, grocery stores.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4760 Minden Chase have any available units?
4760 Minden Chase doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 4760 Minden Chase have?
Some of 4760 Minden Chase's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4760 Minden Chase currently offering any rent specials?
4760 Minden Chase is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4760 Minden Chase pet-friendly?
No, 4760 Minden Chase is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 4760 Minden Chase offer parking?
Yes, 4760 Minden Chase offers parking.
Does 4760 Minden Chase have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4760 Minden Chase does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4760 Minden Chase have a pool?
No, 4760 Minden Chase does not have a pool.
Does 4760 Minden Chase have accessible units?
No, 4760 Minden Chase does not have accessible units.
Does 4760 Minden Chase have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4760 Minden Chase has units with dishwashers.
Does 4760 Minden Chase have units with air conditioning?
No, 4760 Minden Chase does not have units with air conditioning.
