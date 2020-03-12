All apartments in Johns Creek
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

465 Stambridge Court

Location

465 Stambridge Court, Johns Creek, GA 30005
Wellington

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.* No appointment needed, self-show anytime!
Charming 3 bed, 2.1 bath, 1,828 sq ft, 2 story home in Alpharetta! Spacious living room with wood floors, high ceilings and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters and backyard access. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious fenced in backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 465 Stambridge Court have any available units?
465 Stambridge Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 465 Stambridge Court have?
Some of 465 Stambridge Court's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 465 Stambridge Court currently offering any rent specials?
465 Stambridge Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 465 Stambridge Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 465 Stambridge Court is pet friendly.
Does 465 Stambridge Court offer parking?
No, 465 Stambridge Court does not offer parking.
Does 465 Stambridge Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 465 Stambridge Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 465 Stambridge Court have a pool?
No, 465 Stambridge Court does not have a pool.
Does 465 Stambridge Court have accessible units?
No, 465 Stambridge Court does not have accessible units.
Does 465 Stambridge Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 465 Stambridge Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 465 Stambridge Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 465 Stambridge Court does not have units with air conditioning.
