420 Oglethorpe Lane

Amenities

dishwasher garage walk in closets gym fireplace game room

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven walk in closets Property Amenities gym game room parking garage media room

Beautiful home in Johns Creek! Home features bright open floor plan. 2-story Foyer opens to spacious Family Rm w/gas fplc, glass doors & wall of windows. Guest BR w/Full BA on the main level, large formal Living Rm & Dining Rm. Owner's suite w/huge walk-in closet & spacious sitting rm on 2nd level. 3 guest bedrooms & Full Bath complete the second floor. The kitchen includes gas cooktop & oven microwave combination. Beautiful hardwoods on main & basement level. Finished Bsmnt w/media room complete w/speakers & big projection screen, gym room, game room & BR w/full BA.