420 Oglethorpe Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

420 Oglethorpe Lane

420 Oglethorpe Lane · No Longer Available
Location

420 Oglethorpe Lane, Johns Creek, GA 30097

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
game room
parking
garage
media room
Beautiful home in Johns Creek! Home features bright open floor plan. 2-story Foyer opens to spacious Family Rm w/gas fplc, glass doors & wall of windows. Guest BR w/Full BA on the main level, large formal Living Rm & Dining Rm. Owner's suite w/huge walk-in closet & spacious sitting rm on 2nd level. 3 guest bedrooms & Full Bath complete the second floor. The kitchen includes gas cooktop & oven microwave combination. Beautiful hardwoods on main & basement level. Finished Bsmnt w/media room complete w/speakers & big projection screen, gym room, game room & BR w/full BA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

