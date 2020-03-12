420 Oglethorpe Lane

Amenities
Beautiful home in Johns Creek! Home features bright open floor plan. 2-story Foyer opens to spacious Family Rm w/gas fplc, glass doors & wall of windows. Guest BR w/Full BA on the main level, large formal Living Rm & Dining Rm. Owner's suite w/huge walk-in closet & spacious sitting rm on 2nd level. 3 guest bedrooms & Full Bath complete the second floor. The kitchen includes gas cooktop & oven microwave combination. Beautiful hardwoods on main & basement level. Finished Bsmnt w/media room complete w/speakers & big projection screen, gym room, game room & BR w/full BA.