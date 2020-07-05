All apartments in Johns Creek
Last updated January 13 2020

400 Cadeleigh Court

400 Cadeleigh Court · No Longer Available
Location

400 Cadeleigh Court, Johns Creek, GA 30005
Wellington

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Completely renovated home with new kitchen, granite counter tops, new flooring, recently painted thru out, new tiles in bath rooms and more. Spacious living area opens to formal dining and large fenced-in level backyard great for kids.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 Cadeleigh Court have any available units?
400 Cadeleigh Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 400 Cadeleigh Court have?
Some of 400 Cadeleigh Court's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 Cadeleigh Court currently offering any rent specials?
400 Cadeleigh Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 Cadeleigh Court pet-friendly?
No, 400 Cadeleigh Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 400 Cadeleigh Court offer parking?
Yes, 400 Cadeleigh Court offers parking.
Does 400 Cadeleigh Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 400 Cadeleigh Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 Cadeleigh Court have a pool?
No, 400 Cadeleigh Court does not have a pool.
Does 400 Cadeleigh Court have accessible units?
No, 400 Cadeleigh Court does not have accessible units.
Does 400 Cadeleigh Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 400 Cadeleigh Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 400 Cadeleigh Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 400 Cadeleigh Court does not have units with air conditioning.

