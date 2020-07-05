400 Cadeleigh Court, Johns Creek, GA 30005 Wellington
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Completely renovated home with new kitchen, granite counter tops, new flooring, recently painted thru out, new tiles in bath rooms and more. Spacious living area opens to formal dining and large fenced-in level backyard great for kids.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
