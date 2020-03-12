All apartments in Johns Creek
Last updated March 31 2020 at 8:40 PM

3940 Brooks Bridge Crossing

3940 Brooks Bridge Xing · No Longer Available
Location

3940 Brooks Bridge Xing, Johns Creek, GA 30022

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**We will waive the application and admin fee with an approved application!**Charming 3 bed, 2.5 bath, 3,231 sq ft, 2 story home in Johns Creek! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3940 Brooks Bridge Crossing have any available units?
3940 Brooks Bridge Crossing doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 3940 Brooks Bridge Crossing have?
Some of 3940 Brooks Bridge Crossing's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3940 Brooks Bridge Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
3940 Brooks Bridge Crossing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3940 Brooks Bridge Crossing pet-friendly?
Yes, 3940 Brooks Bridge Crossing is pet friendly.
Does 3940 Brooks Bridge Crossing offer parking?
No, 3940 Brooks Bridge Crossing does not offer parking.
Does 3940 Brooks Bridge Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3940 Brooks Bridge Crossing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3940 Brooks Bridge Crossing have a pool?
No, 3940 Brooks Bridge Crossing does not have a pool.
Does 3940 Brooks Bridge Crossing have accessible units?
No, 3940 Brooks Bridge Crossing does not have accessible units.
Does 3940 Brooks Bridge Crossing have units with dishwashers?
No, 3940 Brooks Bridge Crossing does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3940 Brooks Bridge Crossing have units with air conditioning?
No, 3940 Brooks Bridge Crossing does not have units with air conditioning.
