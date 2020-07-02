367 Caswyck Trace

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym

Available 02/21/20 2BR Available at North Haven Apartment - Property Id: 200380



We are moving out by 2nd week of February and looking for someone to take over our lease that expires in December 2020.



This is a 2 bed 2 bath apartment with a separate office space on the 2nd floor facing the woods and is very quiet.



The Washer and Dryer are available in the apartment for an additional $45/month. Trash, Water and Sewer is extra. All other utilities are on you.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/200380

