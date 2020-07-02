All apartments in Johns Creek
Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:17 PM

367 Caswyck Trace

367 Caswyck Trace · No Longer Available
Location

367 Caswyck Trace, Johns Creek, GA 30022

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
pet friendly
gym
microwave
carpet
Available 02/21/20 2BR Available at North Haven Apartment - Property Id: 200380

We are moving out by 2nd week of February and looking for someone to take over our lease that expires in December 2020.

This is a 2 bed 2 bath apartment with a separate office space on the 2nd floor facing the woods and is very quiet.

The Washer and Dryer are available in the apartment for an additional $45/month. Trash, Water and Sewer is extra. All other utilities are on you.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/200380
Property Id 200380

(RLNE5511603)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 367 Caswyck Trace have any available units?
367 Caswyck Trace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 367 Caswyck Trace have?
Some of 367 Caswyck Trace's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 367 Caswyck Trace currently offering any rent specials?
367 Caswyck Trace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 367 Caswyck Trace pet-friendly?
Yes, 367 Caswyck Trace is pet friendly.
Does 367 Caswyck Trace offer parking?
No, 367 Caswyck Trace does not offer parking.
Does 367 Caswyck Trace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 367 Caswyck Trace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 367 Caswyck Trace have a pool?
No, 367 Caswyck Trace does not have a pool.
Does 367 Caswyck Trace have accessible units?
No, 367 Caswyck Trace does not have accessible units.
Does 367 Caswyck Trace have units with dishwashers?
No, 367 Caswyck Trace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 367 Caswyck Trace have units with air conditioning?
No, 367 Caswyck Trace does not have units with air conditioning.

