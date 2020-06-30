All apartments in Johns Creek
360 Wentworth Trail
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:46 PM

360 Wentworth Trail

360 Wentworth Trail · No Longer Available
Location

360 Wentworth Trail, Johns Creek, GA 30022

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
hot tub
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
hot tub
360 Wentworth Trail, Johns Creek - Property Id: 186362

NEWER ROOF & HARDWOODS FLOORS! PLUS, EXTEROIR PAINT! Beautiful 3-Sided Brick 5/3 Home w/Many Designer Upgrades in Highly Desirable Location! Minutes to 400,North Point Mall,Greenway/biking trails, shopping & dining. Updated carpeting in bedrooms & paint. Large gourmet kitchen that opens to a 2-Story Living Room w/Marble Fireplace. Extra closets/ample storage. Oversized master suite with sitting area, his & her closets, & oversized spa bath. Cul-de-sac lot, private backyard perfect for kids or entertaining.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/186362
Property Id 186362

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5389112)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 360 Wentworth Trail have any available units?
360 Wentworth Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 360 Wentworth Trail have?
Some of 360 Wentworth Trail's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 360 Wentworth Trail currently offering any rent specials?
360 Wentworth Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 360 Wentworth Trail pet-friendly?
No, 360 Wentworth Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 360 Wentworth Trail offer parking?
No, 360 Wentworth Trail does not offer parking.
Does 360 Wentworth Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 360 Wentworth Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 360 Wentworth Trail have a pool?
No, 360 Wentworth Trail does not have a pool.
Does 360 Wentworth Trail have accessible units?
No, 360 Wentworth Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 360 Wentworth Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 360 Wentworth Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 360 Wentworth Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 360 Wentworth Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

