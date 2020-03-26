All apartments in Johns Creek
315 Garden Terrace
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

315 Garden Terrace

315 Garden Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

315 Garden Terrace, Johns Creek, GA 30022

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Like New Executive Home in desirable Johns Creek. Nestle in a enclave of 4 Custom homes. It features: Vaulted family room w/stained cedar beams, fireplace & gas logs, Hardwood floors through out & 10 ft ceilings. Spacious Kitchen with island, quartz countertops & stainless steel appliances, Custom cabinetry w/silent drawers. Keeping room w 2nd. fireplace. Master on Main w/trey ceiling, Master bath w/frameless shower,tub & huge closet. 3 additional bedroom upstairs w/ private full baths. Full Bsmt. Prof. landscaped culdesac lot & 3 car gar.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 315 Garden Terrace have any available units?
315 Garden Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 315 Garden Terrace have?
Some of 315 Garden Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 315 Garden Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
315 Garden Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 Garden Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 315 Garden Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 315 Garden Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 315 Garden Terrace does offer parking.
Does 315 Garden Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 315 Garden Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 Garden Terrace have a pool?
No, 315 Garden Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 315 Garden Terrace have accessible units?
No, 315 Garden Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 315 Garden Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 315 Garden Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Does 315 Garden Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 315 Garden Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
