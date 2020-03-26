315 Garden Terrace

Amenities

Like New Executive Home in desirable Johns Creek. Nestle in a enclave of 4 Custom homes. It features: Vaulted family room w/stained cedar beams, fireplace & gas logs, Hardwood floors through out & 10 ft ceilings. Spacious Kitchen with island, quartz countertops & stainless steel appliances, Custom cabinetry w/silent drawers. Keeping room w 2nd. fireplace. Master on Main w/trey ceiling, Master bath w/frameless shower,tub & huge closet. 3 additional bedroom upstairs w/ private full baths. Full Bsmt. Prof. landscaped culdesac lot & 3 car gar.