Beautiful traditional home in Abbotts cove. Great schools located nearby! Neighborhood also includes pool and tennis.There is a private yard with deck. Nice master suite with newly renovated bath. Kitchen has view to family room.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 305 Dunhill Way Drive have any available units?
305 Dunhill Way Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 305 Dunhill Way Drive have?
Some of 305 Dunhill Way Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 305 Dunhill Way Drive currently offering any rent specials?
305 Dunhill Way Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.