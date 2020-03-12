All apartments in Johns Creek
Find more places like 305 Dunhill Way Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Johns Creek, GA
/
305 Dunhill Way Drive
Last updated December 5 2019 at 11:17 PM

305 Dunhill Way Drive

305 Dunhill Way Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Johns Creek
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

305 Dunhill Way Drive, Johns Creek, GA 30005

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
Beautiful traditional home in Abbotts cove. Great schools located nearby! Neighborhood also includes pool and tennis.There is a private yard with deck. Nice master suite with newly renovated bath. Kitchen has view to family room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 Dunhill Way Drive have any available units?
305 Dunhill Way Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 305 Dunhill Way Drive have?
Some of 305 Dunhill Way Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 305 Dunhill Way Drive currently offering any rent specials?
305 Dunhill Way Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 Dunhill Way Drive pet-friendly?
No, 305 Dunhill Way Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 305 Dunhill Way Drive offer parking?
Yes, 305 Dunhill Way Drive offers parking.
Does 305 Dunhill Way Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 305 Dunhill Way Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 Dunhill Way Drive have a pool?
Yes, 305 Dunhill Way Drive has a pool.
Does 305 Dunhill Way Drive have accessible units?
No, 305 Dunhill Way Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 305 Dunhill Way Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 305 Dunhill Way Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 305 Dunhill Way Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 305 Dunhill Way Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

St. Andrews
10055 Jones Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Duck Pond At Johns Creek
10840 State Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Retreat at John's Creek
6005 State Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30097
The Regency at Johns Creek Walk
11134 Medlock Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30097
The Reserve at John's Creek Walk
6215 Johns Creek Commons
Johns Creek, GA 30097
ARIUM Johns Creek
9700 Medlock Crossing Pkwy
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Estates at Johns Creek
2100 Addison Lane
Johns Creek, GA 30005
NorthHaven at Johns Creek
11201 State Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30022

Similar Pages

Johns Creek 1 BedroomsJohns Creek 2 Bedrooms
Johns Creek 3 BedroomsJohns Creek Apartments with Parking
Johns Creek Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GA
Woodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College