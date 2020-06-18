All apartments in Johns Creek
27101 Harvest Ridge Lane
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:12 AM

27101 Harvest Ridge Lane

27101 Harvest Ridge Lane · (877) 744-3455
Location

27101 Harvest Ridge Lane, Johns Creek, GA 30022

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1762 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
garage
media room
*Available June 5* 3BR/3BA/2Car Garage Master BR on Main Home in Orchards of Johns Creek. 2BR/2BA on Main/1BR/1BA upstairs. Hardwood floors on main. Updated kitchen boasts granite counters, Stainless appliances, tile backsplash, butlers pantry w/extra cabinets, breakfast bar & view to vaulted fireside family room. Large, private guest bedroom & full bath upstairs can also be used as office, media room etc. All Bedrooms w/lighted ceiling fans. Fenced private patio. Community features pool, clubhouse, fitness center, library, putting green, grill & outdoor patio space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27101 Harvest Ridge Lane have any available units?
27101 Harvest Ridge Lane has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 27101 Harvest Ridge Lane have?
Some of 27101 Harvest Ridge Lane's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27101 Harvest Ridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
27101 Harvest Ridge Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27101 Harvest Ridge Lane pet-friendly?
No, 27101 Harvest Ridge Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 27101 Harvest Ridge Lane offer parking?
Yes, 27101 Harvest Ridge Lane does offer parking.
Does 27101 Harvest Ridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27101 Harvest Ridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27101 Harvest Ridge Lane have a pool?
Yes, 27101 Harvest Ridge Lane has a pool.
Does 27101 Harvest Ridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 27101 Harvest Ridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 27101 Harvest Ridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27101 Harvest Ridge Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 27101 Harvest Ridge Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 27101 Harvest Ridge Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
