27101 Harvest Ridge Lane

Amenities
*Available June 5* 3BR/3BA/2Car Garage Master BR on Main Home in Orchards of Johns Creek. 2BR/2BA on Main/1BR/1BA upstairs. Hardwood floors on main. Updated kitchen boasts granite counters, Stainless appliances, tile backsplash, butlers pantry w/extra cabinets, breakfast bar & view to vaulted fireside family room. Large, private guest bedroom & full bath upstairs can also be used as office, media room etc. All Bedrooms w/lighted ceiling fans. Fenced private patio. Community features pool, clubhouse, fitness center, library, putting green, grill & outdoor patio space.